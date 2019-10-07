Home

Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
801 Taylor Ave.
Scranton, PA
Joseph F. Stanko Obituary
Joseph F. Stanko, Berwick, formerly of Scranton, died Friday at home after being stricken ill.

The full obituary will be published in the Tuesday edition of the paper.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica.

All attending the funeral are invited to go directly to the church.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Joe's memory to the St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019
