Joseph F. Stanko, Berwick, formerly of Scranton, died Friday at home after being stricken ill.
The full obituary will be published in the Tuesday edition of the paper.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica.
All attending the funeral are invited to go directly to the church.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Joe's memory to the St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019