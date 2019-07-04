Joseph F. Trotta, 85, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center. His beloved wife is Ann "Nancy" DePaolo Trotta. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 8.



Born in Dunmore on July 23, 1933, son of the late Joseph and Rose Marotta Trotta, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1951. He served in the United States Air Force for four years during the Korean War. Joe graduated from the National Meat Cutters School in Toledo, Ohio, and attended Lackawanna Junior College. For more than 40 years he worked in the meat industry, eventually retiring from Affiliated Foods/AWI where he was a retail meat merchandiser.



Joseph loved his hometown of Dunmore and was the biggest fan of Coach Jack Henzes and his Dunmore Bucks. He was a member of the Victory American Legion Post 13, Dunmore, where he was a member for 48 years. He was a founding member of the Dunmore Midget Football League and the "Friends of the Bucks" booster club. Joe's dedication to the youth and sports in Dunmore were unmatched. Proud of his service in the Air Force, Joe remained dedicated to veterans throughout his life, always placing flags in the cemetery on Memorial Day and helping bring the tank to Dunmore.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kindness and loving care.



He is also survived by his daughter, Patricia Ossont, Jessup, and her four sons, Michael and wife, Caitlin; Justin and fiancée, Megan Walsh; Christopher; and Brandon and his companion, Lindsay Burak; three sons, Richard and his companion, Karen, Leeland, N.C.; Ronald and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Ryan and Jackie, Wilmington, N.C.; and Joseph and his wife, Kimberly, and their children, Bryce and Sarah, Woodstock, Ga.; one great-granddaughter, Coraline Grace Ossont; sister-in-law, Dorothy Trotta; niece, Lisa Trygar and her husband, Brad; brother-in-law, Paul DePaolo, and his children, Chrissy and Paul; and his aunt, Mary Valeant.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roland; sister-in-law, Veronica DePaolo; and nephew, Dominick.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore. Entombment will be in Cathedral Cemetery Masoleum, Scranton.



Friends may call Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.





Published in Scranton Times on July 4, 2019