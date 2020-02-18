|
Joseph (Joe) F. Valencia, 67, of Moosic, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, after a hard fought battle with melanoma and metastatic brain cancer. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Patricia "Patt" Godlewski Valencia. Married on Sept. 28, 1974, the couple celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Born in Old Forge on Jan. 24, 1953, son of the late Pio and Josephine Delayo Valencia, he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy after proudly serving as a signalman during the Vietnam War.
A quality control inspector, Joe worked for the Elliott Co. (now United Technologies) then Hurley Technical Services before spending the last 15 years with Fluor Corp. of Irving, Texas.
A loyal, dedicated and loving family man, Joe was a familiar face at all of his daughter's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. All who had the pleasure of meeting Joe knew he had a heart of gold and was both a genuinely loving and caring man. He will be greatly missed.
He is also survived by loving family: daughter, Tiana Valencia Muskey; grandchildren, Tyler, Mia and Mitchell; sisters, Joann Baronski; and Ann Marie Schimes and husband, Joe; nieces and nephews; and Kimberly Wincovitch Reed, who Joe regarded as a second daughter.
His family would like to thank the entire staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion provided to both Joe and his family throughout his stay.
A blessing service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 18, 2020