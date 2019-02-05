Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph Ferrari, 84, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Sunday evening at Abington Manor Nursing Home. He and his wife, the late Lois Sayers Ferrari, were married 51 years.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Arthur and Frances Costanzo Ferrari, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. Until his retirement, he was the proud owner of Scranton Grinder and Hardware, a business founded by his father in 1917. After 100 years Scranton Grinder remains in business today. He was a member of the former St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Scranton, where he served on multiple committees, in addition to being lay leader, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He was a member of the Peter Williamson Masonic Lodge 323.



Joe and his wife were caring business partners dedicated to serving the needs of their family, community, church, loyal customers and dedicated employees. They loved their home in East Mountain and tended to it lovingly.



Surviving are three daughters, Susan Todaro and husband, Joseph, Millville, Del.; Nancy Burns and husband, Thomas, South Abington Twp.; and JoAnn Sarno and husband, Mark, Dalton; two brothers, Louis and wife, Helene, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Arthur, Scranton; an uncle, the Rev. William Costanzo, South Abington Twp.; a brother-in-law, Robert Sayers and Andrew Kraucheunas, Fleetville; four grandchildren T.J. and Zachary Burns, and Erika and Emily Sarno; several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.



A visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., with Masonic services at 6:30.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Joseph Ferrari, 84, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Sunday evening at Abington Manor Nursing Home. He and his wife, the late Lois Sayers Ferrari, were married 51 years.Born in Scranton, son of the late Arthur and Frances Costanzo Ferrari, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. Until his retirement, he was the proud owner of Scranton Grinder and Hardware, a business founded by his father in 1917. After 100 years Scranton Grinder remains in business today. He was a member of the former St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Scranton, where he served on multiple committees, in addition to being lay leader, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He was a member of the Peter Williamson Masonic Lodge 323.Joe and his wife were caring business partners dedicated to serving the needs of their family, community, church, loyal customers and dedicated employees. They loved their home in East Mountain and tended to it lovingly.Surviving are three daughters, Susan Todaro and husband, Joseph, Millville, Del.; Nancy Burns and husband, Thomas, South Abington Twp.; and JoAnn Sarno and husband, Mark, Dalton; two brothers, Louis and wife, Helene, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Arthur, Scranton; an uncle, the Rev. William Costanzo, South Abington Twp.; a brother-in-law, Robert Sayers and Andrew Kraucheunas, Fleetville; four grandchildren T.J. and Zachary Burns, and Erika and Emily Sarno; several nieces and nephews.The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.A visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., with Masonic services at 6:30.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.