|
|
Joseph G. Kapinus Jr., 92, of Scott Twp., died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was the husband of the former Helen Delores "Duck" Zabrowski, who died Jan. 26, 2016.
Son of the late Joseph G. Sr. and Mary Tellip Kapinus, he was a member of St. John Vianney Parish, Scott Twp., and a graduate of Scott High School. Before retirement, he was a self-employed contractor and builder. Joe loved hunting and fishing and his trips to Canada. He also enjoyed family reunions. A very special thanks goes to Fatima, Joe's longtime caregiver.
Uncle Joe was kind and generous to all his nieces and nephews and extended family. He helped them with his knowledge and skills and will be sadly missed.
Surviving are his sister, Johanna Costello, Mill City; two brothers, Ted Kapinus and companion, Stacey Tapyrik, Scott Twp.; and Richard Kapinus and wife, Janet, Scott Twp.; niece, Linda Olechna and her husband, Leonard, who helped with Joe's health needs; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brother, Michael Kapinus.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, Scott Twp. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Family will receive friends from 9:30 until time of the Mass at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 24, 2019