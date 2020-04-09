Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Joseph G. Kraynick Obituary
Joseph G. Kraynick, 90, of Whitehouse, N.J., died Monday evening at Marywood Heights, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jane Ferguson Kraynick; and his daughter, Linda Johnson.

Born and raised in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sue Guydosh Kraynick. Joe was a graduate of West Scranton High School and Penn State University. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Pacific Theater in the early 1950s. Joe acted as a financial adviser for many years with Smith-Barney.

Following retirement, he and Jane enjoyed traveling the many backroads of the eastern United States and wintering in Trinity, Fla. Joe loved all family gatherings, especially with his nieces and nephews and supporting everything Penn State.

The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and compassion extended to Joe by the staff of Geisinger Community Medical Center, Allied Transitional Unit and Marywood Heights, especially by Mary Lou, Kim and Joann.

Surviving are his sister, Grace Kraynick, Scranton; brothers-in-law, James and John Ferguson, Dunmore; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Eugene; a sister, Lillian Kraynick; and a nephew, Eugene Kraynick.

Due to the national health crisis, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment, Holy Family Cemetery, Throop.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020
