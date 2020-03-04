Home

Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
Honesdale, PA
View Map
Joseph G. Livsey


1936 - 2020
Joseph G. Livsey Obituary
Joseph G. Livsey, 83, of Honesdale, died Monday at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Grace Weist.

Born Dec. 16, 1936, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph P. and Mary Moyles Livsey.

Also surviving are his daughters, Grace Cogger and husband, John; Anne Hessling and husband, James; and Peggy McDevitt and husband, Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Friends may visit Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020
