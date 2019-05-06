Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph G. Longo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph G. "Jay" Longo, 76, formerly of Dunmore, died April 28 in Cumming, Ga.



Born Aug. 7, 1942, son of the late Joseph A. and Anna Mascaro Longo of Dunmore, he was a 1959 graduate of Dunmore High School and attended the University of Scranton. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of Mensa. Joseph spent 37 years as a steel worker for Bethlehem Steel Corp., Steelton, and upon retirement moved from Middletown to Cumming. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Linda Nissley; a son, Craig Longo and wife, Jeanne Longo; as well as two grandchildren, Andrew and Morgan Longo, all of Milton, Ga.; a sister, Ann Marie Longo, and niece, Stephanie Longo, both of Dunmore; as well as several other nieces and a nephew.



A private service was held today at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga.



Memorial contributions in Joseph's name may be made to the .





