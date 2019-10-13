|
|
Joseph G. Mulhern, 83, of Nicholson, died peacefully surrounded by family while holding the hand of his wife of 58 years, Maureen Brek Mulhern, Friday at the Gardens in Tunkhannock.
Born in Pittston, July 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jane Ray Mulhern.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as an estimator for the G. Weinberger Co. and was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 524. He was also a member of the St. Patrick's Church in Nicholson and a member of the American Kennel Club. He loved to hunt with his boys, show his beloved Samoyeds, and make memorable woodworking gifts for his grandchildren.
Joseph is also survived by two sons, Kevin and wife, Lori, and Michael and wife, Leslie; a daughter, Maureen Brace and husband, David; a sister, Jane Roche; six grandchildren, David Brace and wife, Marissa; Adam Brace, Colleen Brace, Colin Mulhern, Gavin Mulhern and Kiera Mulhern; and a great-granddaughter, Ella Brace.
He was predeceased by a son, Joseph G. Mulhern Jr., and two brothers, James and John.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 205 Main St., Nicholson. Interment will be held in the Nicholson Cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday, 9 to 10:45 a.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Donations may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 13, 2019