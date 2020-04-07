|
Joseph (Joe) Hleiva, 90, of Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mafalda, on April 15, 2016.
Joe was born on April 20, 1929, in Philadelphia. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Air Force. Proudly serving his country, he was a veteran of two wars, Korea and Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in 1973. Following his retirement, he worked in hotel management and then building maintenance at Specialty Defense Systems/BAE. Joe had a strong work ethic, having worked full time until the age of 82.
Strong in his Catholic faith, Joe was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. He was a proud veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW Post 7069 and the American Legion Post 0327.
Joe was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, Joe created lasting memories for all who knew him, he will be greatly missed by many.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Spadine and husband, David, Bradenton Fla.; and Barbara Herring and husband, Ralph, Dunmore; three grandchildren, Christine song and husband, Benji, Kissimmee, Fla.; Brian Misiura and wife, Katie, Gibsonia, Pa.; and Kyle Herring and wife, Kelly, Audubon, Pa.; and three great-grandchildren, Darren and Shane Misiura, and Dylan song.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Willowbrook Place Assisted Living for their care and friendship over the last four years. They would also like to thank the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private with interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2020