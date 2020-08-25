Home

Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Joseph Gerald "Jerry" Gilhooley Obituary

Joseph "Jerry" Gerald Gilhooley, 79, of Union Dale, passed away on Aug. 23, 2020.

Joseph was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, to Kathryn Lopata Gilhooley and Joseph Gilhooley on March 18, 1941. On Dec. 22, 1984, he married Grace Bahnweg Gilhooley. He was an employee at PennDOT. Jerry was involved as a fire policeman with the Germania Hose Company. He was also a member of the Jermyn Historical Society until he became ill.

Jerry had a love of trains and the railroad. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He had a great love for his granddaughter. Jerry enjoyed assisting in buying cars with the "other" Jerry. He was a storyteller that could keep you in a conversation for hours.

Joseph was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Gilhooley, and father, Joseph Gilhooley, of Jermyn.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Grace Gilhooley; his son, Michael Bahnweg; his daughter, Theresa Buck, Benjamin Buck and granddaughter, Hayden. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Gilhooley; niece, Kelly Gafner and Mark Gafner; nephew, Joseph Polinski and Lauren Poliski; and great-nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be private due to the current restrictions.

At this time, the family would like to thank the Allied Hospice Care Services for all of their care during this hard time.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Germania Hose Company, 430 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642.

Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.


