Joseph Gerard Battle, 64, of Scranton, peacefully passed away at Hospice of the Sacred Heart on July 4. A graduate of Central High School, Joe became a highly skilled, self-taught carpenter and was very proud of his work. He worked for the Jacob Davis Funeral Home for nine years. He was also a Red Sox and Packers fan and enjoyed life to the fullest. Joe will forever be remembered for his strength, kind heart, fun spirit and vibrant sense of humor.



He was affectionately known as "baby" by his wife, Dorothy Battle. Together, they had a beautiful relationship for 35 years filled with love, laughter and acceptance.



Joe is survived by wife and best friend, Dorothy Battle; his children, Sean Zaffino and wife, Casey; Michelle Rogan and husband, Mike; Frank Zaffino and wife, Simba; and Connie Zaffino.



Joe, also known as Poppy, will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren, Mandy, Melissa and Gavin.



He is also survived by siblings, Jim Battle and wife, Denise; John Battle and wife, Gail; and Maureen Sodano and husband, Mike. Along with nieces, nephews and other loved relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Francis Battle; and siblings, Tommy Battle, Fran Battle and Nancy Walsh; and nephew, David Sodano.



We as a family want to express our deepest gratitude for Hospice of the Sacred Heart, nurse Shelly Powell and Dr. Leo.



Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Arrangements by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, Pa.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joseph's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, located at 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Published in Scranton Times on July 6, 2019