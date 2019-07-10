Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Joseph Gregosh Obituary
Joseph Greg-osh, 80, Ransom, died Monday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was the husband of Helen Gregosh, and the couple would have celebrated their 35th anniversary in September.

Born in Ransom, the son of the late John and Anna Gregosh, he graduated from Newton-Ransom High School and served in the United States Army during the Cold War. Joe worked most of his life as a heavy equipment operator for the Clarks Summit State Hospital.

Joe was an avid bowler. He recorded a 300 game and developed many strong friendships at the lanes. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially for salmon in Pulaski. He was an outdoor guy, enjoying farming and gardening, but also maintained a strong collection of hats, pins and cigarette lighters. Above all, Joe enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Also surviving are two children, Romaine Bidgood and Bob; JeanAnn Brown and Howard; four stepchildren, Mary Kettle and Ralph; Leon Fortner and Marybeth; William Fortner and Angela; and Anthony Fortner; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan, Phillip, Ralphy, Jennifer, Bradley, Anthony, Alexandra, Miles, Derrick and Abigail; and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Gregosh; and sister, Mary Jane Franko.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Mike Frost. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company, 1890 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Published in Scranton Times on July 10, 2019
