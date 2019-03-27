Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Gubanics. View Sign

Joseph "Digger" Gubanics, 76, of Scranton, died March 25 at Allied Hospice Center surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen Bosak Gubanics; daughters, Lora Mielo and husband, Joseph; Carrie Gubanics and fiancé, Charles Powell.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Peter and Jean Gubanics. He is survived by his loving and caring sister, Dorothy Walsh and companion, Gene Popien; brother, John Gubanics and wife, Cindy; sister-in-law, JoAnn Bosak Cummings and husband, Joseph; brother-in-law, Joseph Bosak and wife, Joanne; niece, Patricia Fitzsimmons and husband, Daniel; great-niece, Alexandra Fitzsimmons; sisters, Helen Prebish; JoAnn Zippittelli and husband, Anthony; Barbara Serge and husband, Raymond; several nieces and nephews.



He was educated in the Scranton School District and before his retirement, was employed by the Catholic Diocese of Scranton for 43 years. He enjoyed his job and everyone he worked with through the years. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.



Joe was an avid sports fan and never missed a Washington Redskins football game or Duke Blue Devils basketball game. After retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard, watching daytime TV shows, and cooking for his wife.



His daughters would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at Allied Hospice Center, Dr. Glen Digwood and staff, Dr. Christopher Peters and staff at NROC, Dr. James Klena and staff, Dr. Tim Farrell and staff, Dr. Ramakrishna Srinivasara and staff, Dr. Michael Jalowicz and staff. Their professionalism, kindness, compassion and care were truly outstanding and will never be forgotten.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Stefanko; mother-in-law, Lena Bosak; father-in-law, Mo Bosak; sister-in-law, Sharon Maher; and sister-in-law, Delores Frances.



The funeral will be Friday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with a service at 10 a.m. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allied Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA.

Joseph "Digger" Gubanics, 76, of Scranton, died March 25 at Allied Hospice Center surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Helen Bosak Gubanics; daughters, Lora Mielo and husband, Joseph; Carrie Gubanics and fiancé, Charles Powell.Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Peter and Jean Gubanics. He is survived by his loving and caring sister, Dorothy Walsh and companion, Gene Popien; brother, John Gubanics and wife, Cindy; sister-in-law, JoAnn Bosak Cummings and husband, Joseph; brother-in-law, Joseph Bosak and wife, Joanne; niece, Patricia Fitzsimmons and husband, Daniel; great-niece, Alexandra Fitzsimmons; sisters, Helen Prebish; JoAnn Zippittelli and husband, Anthony; Barbara Serge and husband, Raymond; several nieces and nephews.He was educated in the Scranton School District and before his retirement, was employed by the Catholic Diocese of Scranton for 43 years. He enjoyed his job and everyone he worked with through the years. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.Joe was an avid sports fan and never missed a Washington Redskins football game or Duke Blue Devils basketball game. After retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard, watching daytime TV shows, and cooking for his wife.His daughters would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at Allied Hospice Center, Dr. Glen Digwood and staff, Dr. Christopher Peters and staff at NROC, Dr. James Klena and staff, Dr. Tim Farrell and staff, Dr. Ramakrishna Srinivasara and staff, Dr. Michael Jalowicz and staff. Their professionalism, kindness, compassion and care were truly outstanding and will never be forgotten.He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Stefanko; mother-in-law, Lena Bosak; father-in-law, Mo Bosak; sister-in-law, Sharon Maher; and sister-in-law, Delores Frances.The funeral will be Friday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with a service at 10 a.m. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allied Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close