Joseph H. LaTorre of Doylestown passed away on Dec. 28, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 93 and the husband of the late Irma Henzelmann LaTorre, who passed in 2009.
Born in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Louise Eiffert LaTorre.
Joe graduated from Central High School in Scranton, class of 1944. He served in the United States Navy Air Force during WWII and was stationed in Port Lyautey, North Africa, as an aviation radioman in charge of communication with Washington, D.C., from the European theater.
He graduated from Penn State University, class of 1951. Joe had a long and happy career with the Burpee Seed Co., first in sales and later as director of purchasing. Following retirement, he and Irma enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Joe is survived by his twin daughters, Pamela McKernan, her husband, Sean; and Valerie Chajnacki, her husband, Greg; and grandchildren, Joseph and Daniel McKernan and Michael, Matthew and Faith Chajnacki. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Hirschler; and his brother, Donald LaTorre, his wife, Joan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service, 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will greet guests from 10 until the time of the service.
Interment will follow the service in Doylestown Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019