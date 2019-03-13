Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph H. Tolan Sr.. View Sign

Joseph H. Tolan Sr., 88, a lifelong resident of Dunmore, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton, surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife, the former Shirley A. Krake, had been married for 61 years.Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Leonard and Audrey Finnerty Tolan. He was a graduate of St. Paul's High School and the University of Scranton. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict , having served as a corporal with the United States Marine Corps in Korea. He received the National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.He was a Roman Catholic and parishioner of St. Paul's Church, Green Ridge, and a lifelong member of the parish.Before his retirement, he was employed as a field investigator for the Pa. Department of Revenue. He was also a claims adjuster for American Casualty Insurance Co. and USF&G Insurance Co., and was the owner and operator of Allied Appraisal Service. He and his wife had owned and operated Tolan's Tavern on Adams Avenue in Dunmore.He was a member of the Big "10" Club and treasurer of both the Hunters Social Club and the Penn Ridge Club. He was a past president and vice president of the Irish American Men's Association. He also served as a councilman for two terms on the Dunmore Borough Council. He was instrumental in having the council match a grant from the State to build Monroe Park.He was an active golfer and was a member of Elmhurst Country Club and treasurer of the Irish American Golf League since its inception in 1995. He also had a "hole in one" at Scranton Muni using a nine iron at hole No. 5.Joe enjoyed having social gatherings with his family at home or at his children's homes. He also enjoyed having get-togethers with his golf league at his residence.Also surviving are three daughters, Deborah Yarosheski and husband, Mark, Peckville; Colleen Tolan, Dunmore; and Noelle Haddock and husband, Joseph, Roaring Brook Twp.; a son, Joseph Jr. and wife, Christine, Dunmore; eight grandchildren, Matthew Tolan, Philp Yarosheski; Alison Boast and husband, Matthew; Emily Yarosheski; Kyle Haddock and wife, Carly; Sean and Abigail Haddock, and Joseph Tolan III; as well as several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Tolan; and brothers, William and Leonard Tolan.The funeral will be Saturday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.Friends may call Friday at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m.

