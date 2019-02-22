Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Jody" Heitman III. View Sign

Joseph "Jody" Heitman III, Spring Brook Twp., died unexpectedly at his home, on Feb. 19, just a few weeks after his 62nd birthday.



Jody was a vivacious and generous man who will be deeply missed by his many friends. He was deeply loved by his many friends, as well as his work-family from Tobyhanna Army Depot. His passion for life was contagious, and his concern for animals and the environment was boundless. There were not nearly enough years in his life, but there was certainly much life in his years.



He was employed as a division chief in the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center at Tobyhanna Army Depot. He also worked part-time as a bartender at the Old Brook Inn, where his gregarious personality made everyone feel welcome. Jody was an alumnus of the University of Scranton, where he majored in political science. He certainly loved a good political argument.



Jody passionately loved animals and was a foster parent to as many as five dogs at one time. In addition to his cat, Princess, and his beloved dog, Mary, he adopted three additional dogs, Jamie, Isabella and Kenzie. For his birthday, including his most recent one, he requested donations for the One Life to Live Pet Rescue & Adoption Inc. His hobbies included taking care of his vibrant garden, as well as the many animals who visited his garden. He had a wealth of knowledge and loved to travel the world.



Jody was predeceased by his parents, Mary E. Heitman and Joseph W. Heitman Jr.



He is survived by uncles, Robert and Paul Webb, of Falls Twp., Pa.; Jack Webb, of Peru, N.Y.; and aunt, Jean West, of Fairfield, Conn.; as well as cousins.



A Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., Pa.



Friends may call on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa. Interment will be conducted privately in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp., Pa.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption Inc.



For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

Joseph "Jody" Heitman III, Spring Brook Twp., died unexpectedly at his home, on Feb. 19, just a few weeks after his 62nd birthday.Jody was a vivacious and generous man who will be deeply missed by his many friends. He was deeply loved by his many friends, as well as his work-family from Tobyhanna Army Depot. His passion for life was contagious, and his concern for animals and the environment was boundless. There were not nearly enough years in his life, but there was certainly much life in his years.He was employed as a division chief in the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center at Tobyhanna Army Depot. He also worked part-time as a bartender at the Old Brook Inn, where his gregarious personality made everyone feel welcome. Jody was an alumnus of the University of Scranton, where he majored in political science. He certainly loved a good political argument.Jody passionately loved animals and was a foster parent to as many as five dogs at one time. In addition to his cat, Princess, and his beloved dog, Mary, he adopted three additional dogs, Jamie, Isabella and Kenzie. For his birthday, including his most recent one, he requested donations for the One Life to Live Pet Rescue & Adoption Inc. His hobbies included taking care of his vibrant garden, as well as the many animals who visited his garden. He had a wealth of knowledge and loved to travel the world.Jody was predeceased by his parents, Mary E. Heitman and Joseph W. Heitman Jr.He is survived by uncles, Robert and Paul Webb, of Falls Twp., Pa.; Jack Webb, of Peru, N.Y.; and aunt, Jean West, of Fairfield, Conn.; as well as cousins.A Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., Pa.Friends may call on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa. Interment will be conducted privately in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp., Pa.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption Inc.For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website. Funeral Home Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home

401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

(570) 842-8501 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close