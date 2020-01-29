|
Joseph Henry Diehl, a resident of Honesdale, died Saturday afternoon at Wayne Memorial Hospital emergency room. His fiancée is Tera Kolarcik.
Born in Scranton, son of Donald C. Diehl and the late Valerie Szostek Trygar, he attended North Pocono schools and before his disability was a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cars. He was an avid outdoorsman and jack of all trades.
Surviving are sisters, Pamela and husband, Robert Thomas, Jefferson Twp.; and Valerie Stoner and companion, John Hope, Madison Twp.; brothers, Donald Diehl and wife, Maryann, Hamlin; and Leonard Diehl and wife, Judy, Jefferson Twp.; stepsons, David May, Mikey R. Edwards and Norman Edwards; stepdaughters, Candice May and Kayla Zuidema; stepgrandchildren, Eric Lucke, Brycelin Gray and Shiames Zuidema; nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Henry Diehl Jr., on Sept. 3, 1997; and stepfather, David Trygar.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at noon from the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald, with the Rev. Raymond Petts, officiant. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 29, 2020