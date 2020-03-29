|
Joseph Honney, 93, of Blakely and formerly of the Plot section of Scranton, died Thursday at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst. He was the husband of the former Ethel Fay Wormuth, who died Sept. 12, 1986.
Born in Throop, he was a son of the late Joseph and Esther Elliott Honney. He worked for the Scranton Department of Public Works and Sprague and Henwood, Scranton; DeNaples Landfill and Bob Dundin's Sunoco Station, Scranton; and prior to retirement for the Scranton Sewer Authority. Joe served in the United States Army during the Korean War. People referred to him as the mayor of the Plot section of Scranton for his friendship and all the good deeds he did in the neighborhood. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Villa for all the care and compassion they gave Joe during his illness.
Surviving are two daughters, Ethel Dougherty and husband, Thomas, Blakely; and Maryann Maconeghy and husband, Norman, Scranton; four sons, Frederick and Thomas Honney, both of Blakely; Joseph Honney and companion, Laurel, Mountain Top; and Dale Honney and wife, Tammy, Scranton; grandchildren, Thomas Jr. and Patrick Dougherty, Kelly Ann Kemp, Alicia, Christopher, Kimberly and Zoe Honney, Dana Warholic, Amy Lamm, Katie Milroy, and Sarah and Jacob Prohaska; great-grandchildren, Collin, Alexander, Maddison, Carson, Jackson, Skylar, Hailey, Jacob and Cameron; a nephew, Richard Bobitka; a niece, Karen Shirley; and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Beth Ann Dougherty Devine; a sister, Freida Carle; and a brother, Hilbert.
In light of the current health situation, funeral services and interment in Union Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to St. Mary's Villa.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020