Joseph Hranich, 71, of Old Forge, passed away Saturday at Allied Skilled Nursing. He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda L. Ferrett Hranich. On Dec. 6, they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.
Born in Taylor and raised in Old Forge, he was the only child born to the late Joseph and Frances Shean Hranich and attended Old Forge School. He served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Throughout Joe's life, he was the proud owner of Joe's Body Shop, Old Forge, for many years and later he retired from Tony Domiano Auto Dealerships, Eynon, where he was the service manager. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Irene Lebeda Ferrett; a sister-in-law, Theresa Gallagher and husband, Robert; a brother-in-law, Richard Ferrett and wife, Mona; a special niece, whom he loved and cherished dearly, Maria Urban and husband, Michael and their daughter, Frankie; a nephew, Eugene Matisko; and cousins.
There will be no public calling hours and interment will be private.
Linda Hranich would like to express her deepest gratitude to the staff at Allied Skilled Nursing 2 South for their care and compassion given to her husband the past month.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, activities fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Arrangements by the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2019