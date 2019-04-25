Joseph Idock

Obituary
Joseph Idock, Dunmore, died Tuesday after an illness. He was married to the former Terri Lanton.

The son of the late Joseph A. and Catherine Kikta Idock, he graduated from Dunmore High School and attended the University of Scranton before serving in the United States Army in Vietnam.

He is survived by a son, Brian C. and wife, Derica, St. Petersburg, Fla.; a daughter, Tracy Berg and husband, Jeffrey; grandchildren, Tyler, Aidan and Allison Berg, Lutz, Fla. Also surviving are a sister, Carol Ferraro and husband, Anthony, Dunmore; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore, will be private.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 25, 2019
