Guest Book View Sign Service Information Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care 157 S Main Ave Scranton , PA 18504 (570)-342-0630 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care 157 S Main Ave Scranton , PA 18504 View Map Service 7:00 PM Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care 157 S Main Ave Scranton , PA 18504 View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM St. Ann Maronite Church Price Street and North Sumner Avenue West Scranton , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph J. Abdo Sr., 82, died Monday at home. His wife, the former Joan M. Donovan, died in 2016.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Nageeb and Nageebe Ann Zaydon Abdo, Joe was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a member of St. Ann Maronite Church in West Scranton. He had worked for his family's business, Abdo's Banner Food Store and later known as Affiliated Food in West Scranton, and then, before retirement, he was employed by the Scranton Sewer Authority.



Surviving are two sons, Thomas and Mary Anne, Scranton; and Joseph Jr. and his wife, Kristin, Clarks Summit; two grandchildren, Rebecca Ann Abdo and Robert Michael Abdo, both of Scranton; his former daughter-in-law, Lisa Amy Abdo, Scranton; as well as numerous cousins.



He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Michael.



The funeral will be held Thursday with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Maronite Church, Price Street and North Sumner Avenue, West Scranton, to be celebrated by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. All those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to Mass. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Sacred Heart Cemetery, West Scranton.



Friends may call today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. An incense service will be held at 7:30.

Joseph J. Abdo Sr., 82, died Monday at home. His wife, the former Joan M. Donovan, died in 2016.Born in Scranton, son of the late Nageeb and Nageebe Ann Zaydon Abdo, Joe was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a member of St. Ann Maronite Church in West Scranton. He had worked for his family's business, Abdo's Banner Food Store and later known as Affiliated Food in West Scranton, and then, before retirement, he was employed by the Scranton Sewer Authority.Surviving are two sons, Thomas and Mary Anne, Scranton; and Joseph Jr. and his wife, Kristin, Clarks Summit; two grandchildren, Rebecca Ann Abdo and Robert Michael Abdo, both of Scranton; his former daughter-in-law, Lisa Amy Abdo, Scranton; as well as numerous cousins.He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Michael.The funeral will be held Thursday with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Maronite Church, Price Street and North Sumner Avenue, West Scranton, to be celebrated by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. All those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to Mass. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Sacred Heart Cemetery, West Scranton.Friends may call today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. An incense service will be held at 7:30. Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close