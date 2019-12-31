|
|
Joseph J. Calomino of Dunmore died peacefully on Sunday morning on his 96th birthday in Marywood Heights, formerly Holy Family Residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, the former Angeline Fastiggi, on March 11, 2009.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Peter and Letizia Carrado Calomino.
Joe was a graduate of the January class of 1942 of Dunmore High School and thereafter volunteered to join the United States Army, where he served for three years during WWII. Having served as a master sergeant in food service, he was among numerous cooks who prepared meals for thousands of both American and Allied forces while being trained for the invasion of Normandy.
Following his time in service he was employed for many years by both the Great A&P Tea Co. and Affiliated Foods as a warehouseman.
He was a lifelong member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, where he served as an usher for many years and was a member of its Holy Name Society.
He was a longtime member of the Dunmore Lodge Jr. Mechanics and a dedicated and faithful member of St. Anthony's Playground Association and always continued to enjoy cooking.
Joe was the most devoted, loving and caring husband, family member and friend who was always there to help out anyone and will truly be missed.
His family would like to thank Dr. Salvatore Lawrence, his staff and the staff at Marywood Heights for all their dedicated care.
Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Fiorella Calomino, Dunmore; and Lucille Fastiggi, Dunmore; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Lois Fastiggi, Mechanicsburg; numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Carmella Kopacz and husband, Stanley; Mary Battle and husband, Pat; Madge Miller and husband, Phil; brothers, Anthony and wife, Rose; Michael, Salvatore and wife, Stella; Emil and wife, Sally; Peter and wife, Katherine "Kiki"; and an infant brother, Angelo Calomino; a brother-in-law, Canio Fastiggi and wife, Evelyn; sisters-in-law, Rosanne Farris and husband, Andrew; and Mary and Josephine Fastiggi; nieces, Linda Calomino Dougherty and Lori Ann Farris; and nephews, William Battle, Robert Kopacz and Anthony Calomino.
The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, to be celebrated by his nephew, Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz, Bishop of the Diocese of Jackson, Miss. Interment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Thursday at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512, or St. Anthony's Playground Association, C/O Caroline Zangardi, 644 Cooney St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019