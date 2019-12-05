|
Joseph J. Cavezza, 76, of Scranton, died Nov. 26 at the Gardens of Scranton.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony Cavezza and the late Pearl Strick Sottile. Joseph attended Scranton public schools and was a former member of St. Lucy's Church.
Surviving are a brother, Anthony and wife, Paulette, Scranton; a niece, Tina Cavezza; and a nephew, Patrick Cavezza.
Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 5, 2019