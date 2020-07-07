Home

Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X R.C. Church
24 Changebridge Rd.
Montville, NJ
Joseph J. Costello Obituary

Joseph J. Costello, 84, of Towaco, N.J., passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital, Denville, N.J.

Born to Leo and Anna (Reap) Costello in Jessup, Pa., he attended East Stroudsburg University and earned his master's degree from Seton Hall University.

Joe was an invaluable part of the Ridgefield Borough School District for 40 years. He began as a physical education teacher and the head football coach, added wrestling coach to his resume, moved up to athletic director, became vice principal and finished his career as assistant superintendent.

Joe was passionate about sports but especially coaching. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially trips to his vacation home at Lake Naomi, Pa.

Joe was predeceased by his parents and sister, Sheila Mullen.

He is survived by daughter, Teresa (Kevin); and son, Joseph (Monica); grandchildren, Lauren, Kevin, Faith and Grace; sister, Peggy Ratchford; and six nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave., Boonton, N.J. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Pius X R.C. Church, 24 Changebridge Road, Montville. Condolences may be shared at www.codeymackeyfh.com.


