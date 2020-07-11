Home

Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
Joseph J. DeVita Jr. Obituary

Joseph J. DeVita Jr., 69, of Elmira, N.Y., passed away on June 26, 2020.

He was the son of the late Joseph J. Sr. and the late Marie (Fena) Barile DeVita, Old Forge. Surviving are his devoted wife, Alison Conklin-DeVita; his sons, Joseph III (Kaitlin Decker), stationed at San Diego with the Navy; and Luke (Henna Herrmann); his sister, Atty. Donna DeVita, Lake Wallenpaupack; nephews, Jordan and Matt Treat; and special granddaughter, Emma Page.

Joe was a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and attended Keystone College. Following his father's footsteps, he joined the United States Navy. He served in Vietnam.

Joe returned home to Old Forge and joined his father in the family garment business, including managing Toni Styles in Scranton. In the mid-80s, he relocated to Sayre and was employed at Joyce Manufacturing.

Joe was a certified ski instructor for several years at Montage Mountain. Also, he held a single-engine pilot's license and enjoyed NASCAR. Joe selflessly served his community. He was a mentor in Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Bradford County, and was involved with the Sayre Incubator Center. He was a former Sayre Borough Councilman, and was an active volunteer working on improvement projects at Elmira's Eldridge Park and Christmas Land. He was also involved in Cornell Cooperative Extension.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul's Church, 556 St. Joseph's Blvd., Elmira, N.Y. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. where full military honors will be accorded. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to Eldridge Park, Chemung County SPCA, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, or donate your time volunteering at a local charitable organization of your choice. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Joe's family may visit the funeral home Facebook page or "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.


