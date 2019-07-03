Joseph J. Fabiani Jr., 59, of Falls Twp., passed away June 15, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Shirley Passeri Fabiani.



Born in Scranton on Feb. 2, 1960, he was the son of Helen Maruhnich Fabiani and the late Joseph J. Fabiani Sr. Joe was a 1978 graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School and owner of Fabiani Auto.



Joe was as hard-working of a blue-collar man as you could find. He didn't know how to kick back and relax unless it was on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, riding around with friends. He worked or he rode his bike. He lived and loved a simple life. He knew nothing else but working with his hands and the common man's struggle to make a comfortable living for his family.



Joe was all business when it was time to work. Not many jokes were cracked until the job was done. He took pride in what he did and instilled that in his son. Everything he did, he did it to the absolute best of his ability. He believed you leave your signature on things that you work on and people take away what kind of person you are by the work you do.



Losing his own father when he was a teenager, he became an early entrepreneur. He owned his own business, Fabiani Auto, which was a combination of an automotive repair garage, a junkyard, used parts store, scrap metal recycling and towing company. The older he got, the harder he worked, getting into the stone quarry business, becoming a beef and hay farmer and a logger, running all of those businesses at the same time. Joe was a true jack of all trades. He was "that guy." That guy with the quick wit, that guy that could always put a smile on your face, that guy that would always lend a helping hand, that guy that was the first to offer comfort in times of sorrow, that guy that did his best, that guy that everyone will truly miss.



In addition to his wife and mother, Joe is also survived by his son, Shane, and fiancée, Cassandra Cota; sisters, Donna Weitz and husband, Gary; Barbara Sick and husband, Joseph; and Diane Albright; nephews, Henry, Thurston, Louis and Race Sick; and Austin Albright; nieces, Justine and Laura Albright; mother-in-law, Ruth Passeri; and brother-in-law, Louis Passeri.



A viewing for family and friends will be held Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Funeral services will be held privately with interment following in Greenwood Cemetery, Dalton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PS Bank Benefit of Joe and Shirley Fabiani, 100 Old Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



Published in Scranton Times on July 3, 2019