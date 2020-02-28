Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
4143 Dale Blvd.
Dale City, VA 22193
(703) 680-1234
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory
4143 Dale Blvd.
Dale City, VA 22193
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Dale City, DC
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Faszcza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Faszcza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Faszcza Obituary
Joseph John Faszcza, the only child of the late Nicholas Michael and Katherine Faszcza, Polish immigrants, died on Feb. 24. He used the name Joe Foster while growing up in the Scranton, Pennsylvania, area due to difficulties teachers experienced in pronouncing his Polish surname. Although he left the Scranton Sloan Patch area in 1954, he maintained contact with many friends in the area throughout his lifetime. He organized numerous Sloan neighborhood and SS. Peter and Paul grade school reunions. After graduating from West Scranton High School in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He retired in 1975 as the Special Security Officer on the Staff, Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet.

In 1975, he was afforded an opportunity by the then director of Naval Intelligence to administer Navy compartmented submarine intelligence programs. Subsequently, he was the first Navy security professional detailed to support the National Reconnaissance Office. He retired from civil service in 1995 after more than 41 years in federal service.

He was considered a practical joker and also enjoyed playing cards, freshwater fishing, and was an avid football and basketball fan. His greatest love was traveling, taking many cruises with his wife, Betty, and seeing the world. He was an Honorary Life Member and actively supported the John Paul I Dale City Knights of Columbus Council 7165. He was also a Fourth Degree member with the Father Edward L. Richardson, SMA Assembly in Woodbridge, Virginia.

He resided in Dale City, Virginia, since 1975. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City, Virginia.

His wife of more than 58 years, Elizabeth Burns Hunter, of Ayr, Scotland, passed away in September 2019.

Joseph is survived by his children, Mark (Renate) Faszcza of Montclair, Virginia; Katherine (Robert) Cardinal of Centreville, Virginia; Michael Faszcza of Woodbridge, Virginia; and Jo Ann (Steven) Pruchniewski of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Corinne Cardinal, Cameron Cardinal, Ella Pruchniewski, Morgan Pruchniewski and Reed Pruchniewski.

Visitation has been scheduled for Monday, March 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia. The funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City. Following the Mass, the burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery at noon with a reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Council home in Dale City, Virginia, at 2 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -