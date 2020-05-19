|
Joseph J. Galea, Peckville, passed away Sunday at Allied Services Rehab Hospital. His wife is the former Jeanette Tarabolski.
Born in Olyphant, son of the late Frank and Ann Condida Galea, he was a graduate of Olyphant High School and the Penn State University where he graduated with a degree in design. He was employed with Link Aviation and Gentex Corp. He was a member of the Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, and a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna Marie, Peckville; son, Joseph, Carbondale Twp.; grandchildren, Brianna Galea, Syracuse; and Nicholas and wife, Chelsea; Olyphant; two brothers, Albert and Frank Galea; two sisters, Adele Galea and Yola Jedkovicz; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Armond; and three sisters, Celestine Poveromo, Norma Galea and Ellen Benasutti.
Private interment services will be conducted in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Blakely.
Arrangements, Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Please visit www.glinskyfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020