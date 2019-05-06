Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Gay. View Sign Service Information Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home 401 Church St Moscow , PA 18444 (570)-842-8501 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph J. Gay, 83, of Tunk­hannock, died Saturday at Allied Hospice in Scranton after a brief illness. His wife, the former Judith C. Sands, died Aug. 29, 2016.



Born April 3, 1936, in Scran­ton, son of the late Joseph C. and Valerie Zlotorzinski Gay, he was educated in Scranton schools and before his retirement was owner and operator of Truck Service Inc., Old Forge.



Joseph was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.



Surviving are his children, Deborah Lee and husband, James, Tunkhannock; Judith Gay Lewonczyk, Tunkhannock; Jodie A. and wife, Peggy Gay, Scranton; and Joseph Gay, Lake Ariel; sister, Valerie Blanch, Moscow; grandchildren, James Lee (Nikki Russo), Judy Lee Dowd (Casey Dowd Jr.), Jonathan, Jared and Jordan Lewonczyk, Cole and John Gay; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Kyleigh Dowd, and Taylor Demich; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sons, John, Jeffrey and James Gay; and his sister, Theresa Dixon.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, with Monsignor Neil Van Loon as celebrant. Interment will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

Joseph J. Gay, 83, of Tunk­hannock, died Saturday at Allied Hospice in Scranton after a brief illness. His wife, the former Judith C. Sands, died Aug. 29, 2016.Born April 3, 1936, in Scran­ton, son of the late Joseph C. and Valerie Zlotorzinski Gay, he was educated in Scranton schools and before his retirement was owner and operator of Truck Service Inc., Old Forge.Joseph was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.Surviving are his children, Deborah Lee and husband, James, Tunkhannock; Judith Gay Lewonczyk, Tunkhannock; Jodie A. and wife, Peggy Gay, Scranton; and Joseph Gay, Lake Ariel; sister, Valerie Blanch, Moscow; grandchildren, James Lee (Nikki Russo), Judy Lee Dowd (Casey Dowd Jr.), Jonathan, Jared and Jordan Lewonczyk, Cole and John Gay; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Kyleigh Dowd, and Taylor Demich; and nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by his sons, John, Jeffrey and James Gay; and his sister, Theresa Dixon.A memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, with Monsignor Neil Van Loon as celebrant. Interment will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website. Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close