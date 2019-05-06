Joseph J. Gay, 83, of Tunkhannock, died Saturday at Allied Hospice in Scranton after a brief illness. His wife, the former Judith C. Sands, died Aug. 29, 2016.
Born April 3, 1936, in Scranton, son of the late Joseph C. and Valerie Zlotorzinski Gay, he was educated in Scranton schools and before his retirement was owner and operator of Truck Service Inc., Old Forge.
Joseph was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.
Surviving are his children, Deborah Lee and husband, James, Tunkhannock; Judith Gay Lewonczyk, Tunkhannock; Jodie A. and wife, Peggy Gay, Scranton; and Joseph Gay, Lake Ariel; sister, Valerie Blanch, Moscow; grandchildren, James Lee (Nikki Russo), Judy Lee Dowd (Casey Dowd Jr.), Jonathan, Jared and Jordan Lewonczyk, Cole and John Gay; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Kyleigh Dowd, and Taylor Demich; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sons, John, Jeffrey and James Gay; and his sister, Theresa Dixon.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, with Monsignor Neil Van Loon as celebrant. Interment will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
