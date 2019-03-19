Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Giombetti M.D.. View Sign

Joseph J. Giombetti, M.D., of Jessup, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife of 53 years is the former Ann Louise Weston.



Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late Etseo and Mary J. Sanderson Giombetti. He graduated from Jessup High School and proudly served in the United States Army, earning the rank of captain during the Vietnam era. He went on to graduate from the University of Scranton and then from Thomas Jefferson University, where he earned his medical degree. For 35 years he practiced medicine in Dunmore.



Joseph's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center, as well as to his nephew, Dr. Wayne Weston, for all of their kind and compassionate care.



Also surviving are a son, Justin Giombetti, Jessup; a daughter, Ashley Giombetti, Peckville; granddaughters, Cienna and Sadie Cardoni; sister-in-law, Diane Weston, and her children, Dr. Wayne Weston and Roberta Lee Weston; and several cousins.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 6 p.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville.



Funeral arrangements are under the care and directions of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.





1003 Church St

Jessup , PA 18434

