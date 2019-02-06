Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph J. Guzzi Jr., 60, of Royersford, formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Phoenixville Hospital.



Born in Scranton, he was the loving son of Joseph J. and Romayne (Stracham) Guzzi and fiancé of Chris Howsare. Surviving along with parents and fiancée are former spouse, Diane (Cerra) Guzzi; daughter, Tiffany A. Guzzi; son, Brett J. Guzzi, fiancé of Monique Barrett; and sister, Lisa Doyle, wife of Barry.



Joe worked 27 years in the railroad industry with the D&H RR, CP-Rail and Amtrak. He held positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately becoming division engineer of Amtrak's Mid-Atlantic Division. He joined HNTB Corp. in 2007, becoming a vice president who held senior-level positions as the Northeast Division's rail sector leader, East Coast rail leader and was currently the Pennsylvania office leader. He was equally passionate about railroading and developing and mentoring the people he worked with. His clients loved him, he delivered great work for them and he was also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).



Joe never missed an opportunity to help and be with his family, share a story and make people around him laugh. He was a jack-of-all-trades around the "ponderosa." He was the embodiment of strength and drive.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Loft at Landis Creek, 765 N. Lewis Road in Limerick.



Joe was an adoring Dog Grandpa to two rescue dogs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to PAWS (

Joseph J. Guzzi Jr., 60, of Royersford, formerly of Clarks Summit, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Phoenixville Hospital.Born in Scranton, he was the loving son of Joseph J. and Romayne (Stracham) Guzzi and fiancé of Chris Howsare. Surviving along with parents and fiancée are former spouse, Diane (Cerra) Guzzi; daughter, Tiffany A. Guzzi; son, Brett J. Guzzi, fiancé of Monique Barrett; and sister, Lisa Doyle, wife of Barry.Joe worked 27 years in the railroad industry with the D&H RR, CP-Rail and Amtrak. He held positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately becoming division engineer of Amtrak's Mid-Atlantic Division. He joined HNTB Corp. in 2007, becoming a vice president who held senior-level positions as the Northeast Division's rail sector leader, East Coast rail leader and was currently the Pennsylvania office leader. He was equally passionate about railroading and developing and mentoring the people he worked with. His clients loved him, he delivered great work for them and he was also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).Joe never missed an opportunity to help and be with his family, share a story and make people around him laugh. He was a jack-of-all-trades around the "ponderosa." He was the embodiment of strength and drive.A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Loft at Landis Creek, 765 N. Lewis Road in Limerick.Joe was an adoring Dog Grandpa to two rescue dogs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to PAWS ( https://secure.phillypaws.org/GUZ ). Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close