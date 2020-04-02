|
Joseph J. Holmes, 72, of Sugarloaf, passed away Sunday morning, March 29, at his home in Sugarloaf, after an illness of the last several months.
Born in Scranton, Pa., Aug. 26, 1947, he was the son of the late John Joseph Holmes and Anne (Kehoe) Holmes, Satellite Beach, Fla. He spent the past 42 years in Sugarloaf, after moving from Dover, Del., due to a transfer with IBM.
Joseph was a customer engineer for IBM. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he attained the rank of sergeant and received many ribbons and medals, including two Bronze Stars. He was a past commander of Valley Vets, VFW Post #8161, Conyngham, and the American Legion. He was a member of St. John Bosco R.C. Church, Sugarloaf. He was also a member of the Owls Club and Pulaski Club. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of the past 48 years, the former Kathleen Werner; a son, Shane Holmes, Norristown; two sisters, Judith Quinlan and her husband, Robert, Jefferson Twp.; and Patricia Rogers and her husband, Richard, Satellite Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation, memorial Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held at a later date, when coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Memorial donations can be made to Pennsylvania s at pawoundedwarriors.org.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020