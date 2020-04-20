Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kaminski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Kaminski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Kaminski Obituary
Joseph J. Kaminski, 77, a resident of the Dunmore Health Care Center, and formerly of Dickson City, died Saturday morning at the center.

Born in Peckville, son of the late Joseph and Helen Mozdziock Kaminski, he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School and a 1960 graduate of Dickson City High School. Before retirement, he had been employed in the local garment industry.

Joe was a caring brother and uncle who enjoyed watching and cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies. In his younger years, he played basketball and baseball in high school, and he was an accomplished bowler having rolled a 300 game at Prorock's in Dickson City. He played softball in the Mid Valley tavern league with the Moonlight Inn. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are a sister, Mary Ann Hart, Jessup; a brother, Jerry Kaminski and wife, Alberta, Scott Twp.; nieces and nephews, Kristin and Jim Moran, Jessup; Don Hart and wife, Donna, Moosic; Allison Hart, Philadelphia; and Damien and Roger Kaminski, Scott Twp.; two great-nieces, Gabrielle and Justina; and a great-nephew, Owen.

Considering current circumstances, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City, with services by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City.

Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -