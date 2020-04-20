|
Joseph J. Kaminski, 77, a resident of the Dunmore Health Care Center, and formerly of Dickson City, died Saturday morning at the center.
Born in Peckville, son of the late Joseph and Helen Mozdziock Kaminski, he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School and a 1960 graduate of Dickson City High School. Before retirement, he had been employed in the local garment industry.
Joe was a caring brother and uncle who enjoyed watching and cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies. In his younger years, he played basketball and baseball in high school, and he was an accomplished bowler having rolled a 300 game at Prorock's in Dickson City. He played softball in the Mid Valley tavern league with the Moonlight Inn. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are a sister, Mary Ann Hart, Jessup; a brother, Jerry Kaminski and wife, Alberta, Scott Twp.; nieces and nephews, Kristin and Jim Moran, Jessup; Don Hart and wife, Donna, Moosic; Allison Hart, Philadelphia; and Damien and Roger Kaminski, Scott Twp.; two great-nieces, Gabrielle and Justina; and a great-nephew, Owen.
Considering current circumstances, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City, with services by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City.
Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2020