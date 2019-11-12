Home

Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
570-457-4321
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Basilica
Joseph J. Killino Obituary
Joseph J. Killino, 76, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Saturday morning at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Old Forge, son of the late Frank and Mary Stanko Killino, he was a 1961 graduate of Old Forge High School and graduated from Johnson School of Technology. Joe was a machinist, having first worked for Sprague & Henwood Inc. and later for Pride Mobility, from where he retired.

He honorably served his country as a private in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. In years past, he coached in the Old Forge Youth Basketball League at St. Mary's Church. Joe was a true cat lover over the years and enjoyed their presence throughout his life. He was also an avid N.Y. Yankees fan.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Killino Jr. and wife, Michelle, of Emmaus; daughters, Michelle Aigeldinger and husband, Jared, Mountain Top; and Deborah Coval and husband, John, Scranton; grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Cole, Joelle, Braydon, Elizabeth and Michael; a great-granddaughter, Autumn; his wife, Marion Killino; and nieces and nephews.

Brothers, Albert, Frank, and Dominic Killino; and a sister, Ann Killino, preceded him in death.

The funeral will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to Joseph's viewing on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 12, 2019
