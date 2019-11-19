Home

Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Byzantine Church
Susquehanna Street
Forest City, PA
More Obituaries for Joseph Lozinak
Joseph J. Lozinak

Joseph J. Lozinak Obituary
Joseph J. Lozinak, 79, of Forest City, died Saturday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. His wife, the former Eunice Jean Emmons, died March 16, 2015.

Born in Forest City, son of the late John and Margaret Casmer Lozinak, he was a member of St. John's Byzantine Church, Forest City. A graduate of Forest City High School, he was veteran of the United States Navy. Before retirement, he was employed as a helmet fabricator for the Gentex Corp., Simpson. He was previously employed by the Triangle-Pacific Corp., Carbondale, the Big Chief Market, Forest City, and Forest City borough. Joe loved spending time with his family, fishing, polkas, Yankees baseball, and hanging out with his friends at Max's Deli.

The family would like to say thank you to all of the medical professionals, family and friends for their support and care during Joe's illness.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan Kubus and husband, William, Forest City; and Lisa Loomis, Forest City; three grandchildren, Jaimie Loomis; Sarah Kubus and fiancé, Jade Scott; and Michael Kubus and wife, Rachel; two great-grandchildren, Aurora and Ethan, and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Lozinak; and a sister, Mary Ann Lee.

The funeral will be Friday from the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City, with funeral liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. John's Byzantine Church, Susquehanna Street, Forest City. Interment will follow in Meyers Cemetery, Herrick Twp.

Friends may call Thursday, from 3 to 7 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019
