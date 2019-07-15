Joseph J. McTague, 54, of Pittston, formerly of Scranton, passed away Thursday after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by all that he dearly loved.



Joe enjoyed his music, especially the Rolling Stones, traveling around the world, with numerous trips to Key West, Fla., and most of all being with family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Jean McAllister McTague. Surviving are his best friend, Chuck Iacona; sisters, Sharon Mackaliunas and husband, Kent, Scranton; and Pat Rockwell and husband, Bob, Dickson City; brother, Jack McTague and wife, Heather, Scranton; and beloved nieces and nephews.



Joseph's family and friends would like to extend great appreciation for the care and compassion that was given to our Joseph at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 315 William St.



Arrangements entrusted and under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.



Memorial contributions in Joseph's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019