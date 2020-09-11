Home

Joseph J. Neushall

Joseph J. Neushall Obituary

Joseph J. Neushall, 75, of Scranton, died Tuesday at home.

Born April 12, 1945 in Scranton, son of the late Charles and Margaret Mahon Neushall, he attended West Scranton High School and retired from the University of Scranton.

Surviving are a daughter, Danielle Nahley and husband, Christopher, Fort Bragg N.C.; two grandsons, Kayden and Camden Nahley; a sister, Judy Cruz and husband, John, Hopkinton, Mass.; a brother, Charles Neushall, Moosic; nieces, Regina O'Leary and husband, Dennis, Acworth, Ga.; and Joanne Dalton and husband, John, Medway, Mass.; nephews, John Cruz and wife, Ann, Shrewsbury, Mass.; and Thomas Cruz and wife, Michelle, Leland, N.C.; and several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.


