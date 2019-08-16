Home

Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Joseph J. Regan Sr.

Joseph J. Regan Sr. Obituary
Joseph J. Regan Sr., 70, of West Scranton, died Wednesday at Allied Hospice Center. His wife of 49 years is Sharon Fuhrman Regan.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John J. and Elizabeth Regan. Educated in West Scranton High School, he retired from the Scranton School District as a carpenter after 35 years of service.

Also surviving are a son, Joseph J. Jr. and wife, Jessica; grandsons, Lukus, and twins, Cameron and Chase; sisters, Peggy Williams and husband, Keith; and Elizabeth Bisbing; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also predeceased by a daughter, Rene', in 1986.

Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton, officiated by the Rev. Gary Eaches, pastor, United Baptist Church, West Scranton. Interment, Shady Lane Cemetery.

Viewing for family and friends will be Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. To leave condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 16, 2019
