Joseph J. Sabo, Scranton, passed away peacefully Monday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center, surrounded by his children.
Born in Throop, son of the late Frank and Mary Skimmage Sabo, he was a Korean War veteran as a member of the United States Air Force. He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 35 years of service and continued to work for Road Scholar Transport and Gress Refrigeration. He was a member and past president of VFW 7069, Clarks Summit, and the Lithuanian Tauras Club. He was a wonderful husband, father and the best grandfather ever. He loved hunting with his sons and weekend breakfasts with his grandsons. He will be treasured, missed and loved for eternity.
He is survived by his wife, the former Ann Marie McPhillips; two sons, Joseph Jr. and wife, Kimberly; Donald and wife, Darlene; one daughter, Lori and husband, Gustavo Sosa; four grandchildren, Joey and Cordaro Caramanno, Nicholas and Nichole Sabo; three great-grandchildren, Karina, Cael and Elijah Sabo.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank; and a sister, Betty.
The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., with Mass at 9:30 in Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, celebrated by the Rev. Walter A. Placek, Ph.D. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020