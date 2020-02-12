|
Joseph J. Scheland, 70, of Taylor, died peacefully Monday at home surrounded by his loved ones. Surviving is his wife of 49 years, the former Virginia Pichirallo.
Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Henry Jr. and Gertrude Schierk Scheland. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. Joseph was a hardworking man and did everything he could to support his family. One saying that defines Joseph is "heroes die but legends live on." He was truly a legend and will sincerely be missed by all.
Also surviving are daughters, Linda Meade, Reading, Pa.; and Lisa Foster, Scranton; a son, Joseph G. Scheland, Taylor; a sister, Mary Giordano; brothers, John, Billy and Edward Scheland; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph M. Scheland.
A service will be held Friday at noon by his granddaughter, Maria Pacheco, in Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 12, 2020