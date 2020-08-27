Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Joseph J. Stalica


1974 - 2020
Joseph J. Stalica Obituary

Joseph J. Stalica, 46, of Royersford, died suddenly Saturday at his father's home in Moosic.

Born in Moosic on July 29, 1974, son of the late Helen Swircek Stalica, and Joseph Stalica and wife, Manya Franks, of Moosic, Joseph moved to the Philadelphia area at nine years old. A graduate of Perkiomen Valley High School, Collegeville, he also served four years in the United States Coast Guard, including being part of the 9/11 attack clean-up effort.

A talented carpenter and woodworker, Joseph was also a creative cook who thoroughly enjoyed trying out (and eating) new recipes. He was also a fierce lover of all animals. He will be forever missed by family and friends.

He is also survived by his sisters, Judith Stalica, Perkiomenville; and Sara Stalica, Trappe; an aunt, Yolanta Stalica, Moosic; and uncles, Lawrence Stalica, Scranton and Norbert Stalica, Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's name to the animal . Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.


