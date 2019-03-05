Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Staskiel. View Sign

Joseph J. Staskiel, 80, of West Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken ill at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Maryann O'Malley Staskiel.Born on Dec. 11, 1938, in Glen Lyon, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Dankulich Staskiel. Joe was a 1957 graduate of Newport Twp. High School and was a United States Army veteran , having served in Iceland. Joe worked as an analysis technician at Procter & Gamble for more than 31 years. He was an active member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, where he was a current member of the choir and was a volunteer at the church fundraising events. He was a member of American Legion Kosciuszko Post 207, as current adjutant, and was dedicated to 207 by hands-on with all their activities. Joe loved horses and all animals. He built two barns for his daughter Jenn. He was an avid collector of fossils and he and his wife Maryann would travel to local schools to display his vast collection. Joe acquired his pilot license with a glider and seaplane rating. Joe and Maryann traveled throughout the USA and enjoyed being with people and never had a bad word to say about anyone. All who knew him will truly miss him.Along with his wife Maryann, he is survived by two daughters, Lori Bogedin and husband, Jerry, their children, Joe's grandchildren, Ryan, Anastasia, Alina and Tatiana Bogedin; Jennifer Staskiel and husband, John Wascovich, and her children, Joe's grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph and Elena Vieczorek; and many loving nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Josephine Hodick, Rosemary Sutcavage and infant, Arlenka; and one brother, Edward Staskiel.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, West Locust Street, West Scranton, by the Rev. Sam J. Ferretti, pastor. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery with full military honors.Viewing for family and friends will be Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18504. To leave a personal condolence, visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services

