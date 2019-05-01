Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Tully Jr.. View Sign Service Information Burritt Hill Funeral Home 332 Burritt Street New Britain , CT 06053 (860)-229-9021 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph J. Tully Jr., 88, of Newington, Conn., formerly of Scranton, Pa., passed away on April 30.



Joe was born in Scranton to the late Joseph and Phyllis Tully. He graduated from Scranton Central High School in 1949. He married the love of his life, Catherine Anne Day, of Scranton, in 1960. While in Scranton, he was a longtime parishioner of the Nativity of Our Lord Church and served in various leadership roles with the Holy Name Society. They traveled extensively as part of his Navy service. Since moving to Connecticut seven years ago, he attended Holy Cross Church in New Britain. He lived a life of faith, marked by love and dedication to his wife and family. He held jobs as a police dispatcher, TV service technician, gas station owner, and co-founder of a rubber stamp business with his late brother-in-law Kenneth Craig, among a variety of other positions. Joe's professional life, however, was defined by his faithful military service in the



Among his many affiliations, he was a member of and an officer in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. While living in New Jersey, he volunteered with the Cherry Hill Fire Department, and while in Florida he volunteered with the Florida Highway Patrol. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, reaching the status of Fourth Degree Knight. He was especially proud of his volunteer work in the office of Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.



Joe was predeceased by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, James, who died as a child; and Dr. John Tully, of Gettysburg, Pa.. He is survived by his son, Dr. John Day Tully; his daughter-in-law, Nancy Martel-Tully; and his granddaughter, Erin Tully, all of New Britain, Conn. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Tully and his wife, Sally, both of Newport News, Va.; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Tully, of Gettysburg. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children. He loved them all.



The family extends its appreciation to the nurses, staff and caregivers of Newington Rapid Recovery for their care of Joe over the past two and a half years.



Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation will begin at Burritt Hill at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Holy Cross Church. He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Anne, in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Joe's name be sent to Holy Cross Church or to the . To share a message of sympathy with his family, please visit





