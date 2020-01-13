Home

Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Joseph J. Whalen Obituary
Joseph J. Whalen died Thursday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Dr. Edward and Agnes McDonald Whalen and was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, Georgetown University and attended Wilkes University for graduate studies. Before retirement, he was employed as an engineer for RCA and Harris Electronics. He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish, Scranton. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Joe was an avid golfer and won numerous local golf tournaments.

Surviving are two sisters, Nancy Finnegan, Connecticut; and Maggie Krayer, Massachusetts; his loving companion, Patricia Priolo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Edward Whalen.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for the kind and compassionate care given to Joe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday from 9 to Mass time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 13, 2020
