Joseph James Caporali, 84, "the Hair" of Carbondale, passed away Monday at home surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Frank (Jake) and Josephine Bruno Caporali.



Joe served with the 109th Infantry Pennsylvania National Guard after high school. He was an instructor for the Arthur Murray Dance School and loved to go dancing wherever there was a band. Joe retired from Clarks Summit State Hospital after a 33-year career there. He was also employed at the Moses Taylor adult mental health unit and spent time working at Burlington Coat Factory. He spent many years enjoying his children and grandkids.



The family thanks Dr. Matthew Haley and staff and HHCP Hospice for their kind and gentle care throughout his battle with Alzheimer's disease.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Altemeier Caporali; three children, Louiselle Kelleher and husband, Shawn, Aromas, Calif.; Erika Tolerico, Carbondale; and Joey Caporali and wife, Christine, Cooperstown, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Stephen Ruddy, Thomas Dragwa-Tolerico, Teddy Sabatini III, Drake Tolerico and girlfriend, Vanessa; Cala Tolerico, Giana Caporali and Ava Caporali; one great-grandchild, Olivia Grace Lukens; two brothers, Frank Caporali and Mike Caporali, Carbondale; many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, John Joseph Caporali; and a brother, Anthony Caporali.



The funeral will be Thursday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment at a later date, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.



A viewing will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.





2 Hospital Street

Carbondale , PA 18407

