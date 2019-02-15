Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph John McMyne, 62, a Carbondale native, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2019, in Lakeland, Fla., where he was in hospice care after a long illness from several strokes.



Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late James V. McMyne, a former Carbondale mayor and councilman, and the late Janet Baker McMyne.



He grew up in the great neighborhood of "Peach Hill" and graduated from Carbondale Area High School in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Louisiana and later moved to Florida, where he lived a happy and full life with his children, Joseph, Sabrina and David. Joe enjoyed a successful career as a self-employed building contractor. In addition, Joe owned a popular restaurant for several years, where he once again reigned as the "King."



He is survived by two sons, Joseph, of Lakeland, Fla.; and David, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; a daughter, Sabrina; a grandson, Jamie, of Kissimmee, Fla.; a brother, James and wife, Donna, of Carbondale; a sister, Patricia Voorhees and husband, Thomas, of Ewing, N.J.; 10 nieces and nephews, Mary, Kate, James, Donald, Timothy, Erica, Suzanne, Julie, David and Rosemary; grandnieces and grandnephews, Alice, Ashton, Declan, Colin, Kyla, Harper, Juan and Rafael; his former wife, Lottie, of Denham Springs, La.; and second wife, Claudia, of Port Charlotte, Fla.



He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and wife, Jackie; and Frank; and a nephew, Dylan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. from St. Rose Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Spring interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.



Friends may call Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale.



