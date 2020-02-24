|
Joseph John Mosier, born Sept. 28, 1924, passed away on Feb. 12 in Dallas, Texas.
He was born and lived in Exeter, Pa., until his induction in the United States Army in 1943. He spent two years in the service and active duty with the 99th General Hospital unit, finishing his tour in Ardennes, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge. Returning home, he worked for the Veterans Administration, where he met Marian Banick. They married in 1952. Joe graduated from Wilkes College in 1954 and spent the rest of his professional life as an accountant. Golf was his lifelong passion, and he played at Elmhurst CC and the Country Club of Scranton. After moving to Texas in 2011, he continued playing with his daughter and son-in-law until age 90.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Annette and her husband, Charles (Dallas, Texas); granddaughters, Allison Ogburn and husband, David (San Angelo, Texas); and Kimberly Hokin and husband, Joseph (Dallas, Texas); two great-granddaughters, Emma Ogburn (10 months) and Madeline Hokin (5 weeks).
Memorial and committal service will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m.
Contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2020