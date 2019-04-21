Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Jay" Jordan. View Sign

Joseph "Jay" Jordan, 61, Scranton, went home to the Lord on Good Friday.



Born in Scranton, son of the late John and Marge Farrell Jordan, he was a resident of the W.W. Scranton Residence Dormitory at Allied. He attended Scranton public schools and previously worked at Allied Vocational Work Services.



Joe enjoyed watching TV, especially "Lucy" and the "Golden Girls," making pot holders and puzzles. He loved being with family and friends for holidays and cookouts, where he was always the "character," with his one-liners. He loved his Allied family and friends, especially Gloria and Michelle and his many "girlfriends," and roommate, "Matt."



Sharon and family would especially like to send their heartfelt love to all the staff at Allied dorm, nursing staff and day program for the love, friendship and care of Joe. Each and every one of you are very special to our entire family.



Surviving are his sister, Sharon Skeras and husband, John; his nephew and godson, John Joseph Skeras III and wife, Kelly; his great-niece, Maggie Skeras; and great-nephew, Jack Skeras, whom Joe so fondly called his "baby dolls"; Joseph's cousin, Ann Catalano, whom he loved to visit and talk with, especially about old stories of the family; also many cousins, who loved Joseph very much.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, John "Jack" Jordan; and many aunts and uncles.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.



Memorial Contributions may be sent in Joseph's name to W.W. Scranton Dormitory, Allied Services, 475 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.

