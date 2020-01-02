Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
801 Taylor Ave.
Scranton, PA
Joseph Julian O'Boyle Obituary
Joseph Julian O'Boyle, 75, of Scranton, died Sunday afternoon at Allied Services.

Born in French Park, County Roscommon, Ireland, he was the son of the late John Joseph and Bridget Corcoran O'Boyle. Prior to retirement, he was a draftsman.

Julian was a devoted son who left his job in New York City to return home and care for his mother for many years until her passing. Julian was known for his kind and easy nature, and wry sense of humor. He was very proud and supportive of his siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins to whom he was a great friend. He shared with them his love of cars, photography, tinkering, puns and all things Irish, especially Irish music. His companionship will be greatly missed.

Surviving is a sister, Marie Jackson, New Jersey; brothers, Michael O'Boyle and Leonard O'Boyle and his wife, Jane, all of Scranton; aunts, Kit Corcoran, New York; and Breege O'Boyle, Ireland; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Cliff Jackson; and sister-in-law, Suzanne O'Boyle.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at noon at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton.

At his request, Julian will be laid to rest in Ireland with his parents at a later date.

There are no public calling hours. To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020
